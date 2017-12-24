Four police officers were injured when 50 youths threw missiles including bottles at them after being refused entry to a party.

A group of people were stopped from going into the party, being held at a venue in Kellner Road, Thamesmead, south-east London, on Saturday evening and refused to leave.

When police arrived, missiles were thrown. Four officers suffered minor injuries while dispersing the group.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested.

He was held on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and taken to a south London police station.

He was released while inquiries continue.