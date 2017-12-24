Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Grove Road to a report of a man injured following an assault

Two men have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in west London.

The 36-year-old victim was found with stab wounds and other injuries in Grove Road, Hounslow, at about 02:00 GMT on Friday. He died at the scene.

Sebastian Szlaski, 35, and 18-year-old Darusz Badek were charged with murder and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

A 29-year-old woman and a man, also 29, have been bailed until January pending further enquiries.

The victim has yet to be formally identified