London Zoo to reopen after fire

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption London Zoo 'devastated' by aardvark fire death

London Zoo is due to reopen later following a fire which killed a number of animals and left several staff needing medical attention.

The cause of the blaze, which broke out in the children's area, remains unclear.

An aardvark and possibly four meerkats died. About 70 firefighters tackled the blaze in the Animal Adventure section that spread to a shop.

One person was taken to hospital and eight were treated at the scene.

The zoo said an aardvark called Misha died in the fire and four meerkats were still unaccounted for, presumed dead. The zoo was shut on Saturday.

Image copyright Brendan Cooney/Reuters Image caption Photographs posted on social media showed orange flames rising from the building

Ten fire engines went to the zoo, which sits in the capital's Regent's Park, shortly after 06:00 GMT on Saturday, and the fire was brought under control about three hours later.

Six people were given help at the scene for the effects of smoke inhalation and two for minor injuries, London Ambulance Service said. One person was taken to a north-west London hospital.

Image copyright London Fire Brigade

Image copyright Charlie Bard

In a statement the zoo said it was "devastated" about what had happened.

It said: "Sadly our vets have confirmed the death of our nine-year-old aardvark, Misha. There are also four meerkats still unaccounted for, but we are now presuming these have also died.

"All other animals in the vicinity are being monitored closely by our vets, but early signs suggest they have not been affected. We will continue to monitor them over the coming days.

"We are all naturally devastated by this, but are immensely grateful to the fire brigade, who reacted quickly to the situation to bring the fire under control."

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright @PaulWood1961

Image copyright London Fire Brigade Image caption The cause of the fire is not yet known, London Fire Brigade said