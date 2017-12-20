Image copyright Met Police Image caption The suspect pictured walking in Deptford Broadway on 2 December

A detailed description of a man wanted in connection with the double murder of a father and daughter in south east London has been released by police.

Marie Brown, 41, and her father Noel, 69, were found dead at his Deptford flat on 4 December - days after the pair were strangled.

The suspect is seen walking in the area wearing a "distinctive" rucksack.

Det Ch Insp Simon Harding said it was "extremely important" that the suspect was traced.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Marie Brown and Noel Brown were found dead on 4 December

CCTV from 2 December shows the suspect walking along Deptford Broadway and then Reginald Road, a street close to Mr Brown's home on New Butt Lane, at about 05:00 GMT.

The sequence of clips show a man who appears to be aged in his 20s or 30s, dressed in a hooded top, dark jacket and trousers or jogging bottoms and, dark trainers.

Police say the same footage appears to show the suspect avoid a woman wearing a light-coloured jacket.

Det Ch Insp Harding said: "We know from this footage and other information we have obtained that this individual can be placed at key locations.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The suspect is believed to be in his 20s or 30s

"We also deem that his behaviour raises questions and it is for all of these reasons I believe him to be a suspect for the murders."

Police now believe it is "highly likely" Mr Brown was killed overnight from 30 November into 1 December.

Detectives say Ms Brown was killed soon after she entered her father's home at about midday on 2 December.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Noel Brown visited a Paddy Power betting shop in the hours before his death

A key part of the murder investigation surrounds Mr Brown's lifestyle and police say he was known to frequent a nearby Paddy Power betting shop.

After Mr Brown's death, detectives revealed he was convicted of a sex offence and jailed in 1999.

However, Det Supt Paul Monk said that was not "screaming out" as a motive for his murder.