Image copyright Twitter/Lychee Image caption The victim was hit on a pedestrian crossing on the South Circular Road

Five drivers who may have been involved in a hit-and-run which killed a woman in south London have all been traced.

The 29-year-old Polish national was hit by a lorry on a pedestrian crossing on Norwood Road, Tulse Hill, on Monday.

It is thought she was then struck by another lorry and up to three cars. None of the drivers stopped at the crash site, the Met said.

The identity of the victim, who was staying in Wandsworth, has not yet been released.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as multiple injuries.

Dashcam appeal

The 49-year-old driver of the first lorry was interviewed under caution earlier in the week.

The driver of the second car - a 52-year-old man - was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and released under investigation.

Police said the drivers of the first car and second lorry have now been spoken to, as has the driver of a third car which officers believe may also have struck the woman.

None of the three have been arrested.

The force is appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened at about 06:50 GMT and when the lights were on green.

Acting Det Sgt Alastair Middleton, said: "Even though we have traced all the vehicles that we believe were involved, I continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision and the moments afterwards to contact us immediately.

"We are particularly interested in any dashcam footage that may have captured some of the incident before or after the collision."