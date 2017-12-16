A 12-year-old boy has died after being hit by a bus in north-west London.

Police were called to Brondesbury Park in Brent at 15:10 GMT on Friday following reports a route 206 bus had struck a pedestrian.

London's Air Ambulance attended and paramedics treated the child but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 15:30.

Police said nobody had been arrested and the bus driver had stopped and was assisting officers. The boy's next of kin have been informed.