Boy, 12, dies after being hit by bus in Brondesbury Park

  • 16 December 2017

A 12-year-old boy has died after being hit by a bus in north-west London.

Police were called to Brondesbury Park in Brent at 15:10 GMT on Friday following reports a route 206 bus had struck a pedestrian.

London's Air Ambulance attended and paramedics treated the child but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 15:30.

Police said nobody had been arrested and the bus driver had stopped and was assisting officers. The boy's next of kin have been informed.

