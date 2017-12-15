Image copyright Met Police Image caption The victim was hit on a pedestrian crossing on the South Circular Road near Norwood Road

Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run in which a woman was struck four times have released CCTV images of vehicles they believe were involved.

The victim, 29, was "left to die" on the pedestrian crossing, when all four drivers failed to stop, on Monday.

She was hit as she crossed Norwood Road in Tulse Hill, in south London, as the traffic went through on a green light.

The images show a white lorry - possibly a Mercedes, and a black car, similar to a Vauxhall SUV.

Detectives have traced two drivers allegedly involved but are still looking for the other two.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption One of the vehicles believed to be involved in the hit-and-run was a white lorry

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police are urging the driver to come forward

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Two of the four drivers have been traced so far

The victim, who was Polish and staying with family in Wandsworth, was struck by one lorry, before being hit by a second lorry and two cars, the Metropolitan Police believe.

She was treated by paramedics but died from her injuries, less than an hour after she was fatally injured at about 06:45 GMT on Monday.

Her family is due in the UK later, to enable her to be formally identified.

Police interviewed the 49-year-old male driver of the first lorry under caution and arrested the 52-year-old male driver of the second car on Tuesday.

Dashcam footage

He was detained on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and later released under investigation.

The Met said it was "grateful for all those witnesses who have come forward".

But, they are still seeking any dashcam footage from drivers who were in the Norwood Road area between 06:30 and 07:00 GMT.

Acting Det Sgt Alastair Middleton, of the Met Police, said: "We continue to appeal for anyone who was passing and witnessed the collision and the moments afterwards to contact us immediately.

"Enquiries are continuing to trace the two outstanding vehicles involved. A number of actions, including the recovery of local CCTV footage are in hand. I would urge the two drivers we are yet to trace come forward and speak with my team."