Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Euston station will be filled with decorations and tables will be laid for a full Christmas dinner

London's Euston station will be turned into a shelter for the homeless on Christmas Day.

The station concourse will be filled with decorations and tables set for a full festive dinner on 25 December.

Rail workers and charity staff will serve food to 200 rough sleepers invited to the event.

About 30 volunteers from Network Rail will work alongside charity St Mungo's and Streets Kitchen to provide "some festive cheer".

Euston station manager Joe Hendry said the station team was looking forward to bringing the "unique event to life".

Steve Naybour, of Network Rail, who is leading the team running the event, said: "Using a station to give homeless people a Christmas dinner and some festive cheer is a great thing to do."

"I'm proud to say we've had lots of interest from Network Rail colleagues to volunteer to come along on the day to help out," he added.

"Everything, including people's time, has been donated," he said.