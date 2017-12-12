Image copyright Twitter/Lychee Image caption The victim was hit on a pedestrian crossing on the South Circular Road near Norwood Road

A woman killed in a hit-and-run in south London was "just left to die".

The victim was hit by four vehicles on a pedestrian crossing on South Circular Road at 06:48 GMT on Monday. None of the drivers stopped, police said.

Navin Bagan, 37, who works at the nearby Tulse Hill cafe, added the drivers were "heartless".

Some residents have said the road layout "encourages dangerous driving" and one has written to local MP Chuka Umunna to help get it changed.

The victim, in her 20s or early 30s was hit by two lorries and two cars.

She has not yet been formally identified but her next of kin have been informed.

In the letter shared on social media, Ross Runs wrote: "As both a pedestrian and a driver, the junction at Tulse Hill encourages some of the most aggressive driving I have seen in London.

"If there is an opposite to 'traffic calming' then this is it."

He said the current design encouraged speeding and the road had become "a racetrack of sorts".

"I hope that nobody else has to needlessly lose their life due to poor urban planning on a road that encourages excessive speed and dangerous driving," he added.

Mr Umunna is yet to comment.

Skip Twitter post by @oliviaaimee Couldn’t agree more about the junction. It’s the scariest junction to drive around and through, people drive at insane speeds, and cut each other up. — Olivia Cook (@oliviaaimee) December 11, 2017 Report

Skip Twitter post by @richard_cann This is a horrible road, cars always racing to get into correct lane. How sad for the family and no one stopped? Despicable. — Richard Cann (@richard_cann) December 11, 2017 Report

Police have appealed for any witnesses to the crash and for the drivers to get in contact.

"This road is sometimes very busy in the mornings, but that's not an excuse for a car to hit a lady and run off," Ms Bagan said.

"I'm sure they will find them - it's a busy road, there are lots of security cameras."