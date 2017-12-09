Image copyright PA Image caption The event, which is part parade, part pub crawl, sees revellers dress up as Father Christmas for a merry parade

Thousands of Santas have taken to the streets of London for this year's SantaCon.

The event, which is part parade, part pub crawl, sees revellers dress up as Father Christmas for a merry party fuelled by mulled wine and mince pies.

The parade, which began in Kings Cross, saw Santas spreading Christmas cheer in Liverpool Street, Westminster and Trafalgar Square.

The non-profit parade takes place in London one Saturday each December.

The parade is non-religious and non-profit

Participants gather at Kings Cross in London, prior to taking part in SantaCon London 2017

Image copyright PA Image caption Participants gather at Kings Cross in London, prior to taking part in SantaCon London 2017