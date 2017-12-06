Image copyright PA Image caption Richard Holden was employed as one of Sir Michael's media advisers until earlier this year, when he left

A former special adviser to ex-Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon has appeared in court charged with sexual assault.

Richard Holden, 32, is accused of attacking a woman in her 20s at a party in London last December.

It is alleged that while appearing to be under the influence of alcohol, he put his hands up her skirt and touched her intimately.

Mr Holden, from south-east London, denies the charge.

He was employed as a media adviser until earlier this year and had previously worked in a number of roles for the Conservatives, He also spent several years in the Tory press office.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court and is due to appear at Southwark Crown Court on 3 January.

Mr Holden is due to appear at Southwark Crown Court on 3 January.