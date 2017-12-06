Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sean Rigg died from a heart attack in police custody in 2008

Five police officers will not face prosecution after the death of a mentally ill man in custody, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has ruled.

Sean Rigg's family said it was "shameful" the CPS had upheld its decision from 2016.

The musician, 40, died from a heart attack at Brixton police station in south London in 2008.

In 2012 an inquest jury found that police used "unsuitable" force after arresting Mr Rigg.

The CPS chose not to authorise charges against any of the officers last year because the evidential threshold was not met.

A review began at the request of Mr Rigg's family.

Crushed hopes

Mr Rigg's sister, Marcia Rigg, said in a family statement: "It is shameful that the CPS should yet again find there is insufficient evidence.

"After years of vigorous campaigning to highlight the flaws in this wretched and unfair judicial system, there is no justice in the UK for families like mine.

"Any hope has been crushed."

In the weeks before his death Mr Rigg, who had paranoid schizophrenia, had not taken his medication.

Image caption Marcia Rigg believes the police have not been held accountable over her brother's death

He was held down for eight minutes in the "prone position" after his arrest in Balham for attacking passers-by and officers in August 2008. He fell ill in a police van and died in custody.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) and Met Police are still liaising over whether any officer has a misconduct case to answer.

Daniel Machover, the family solicitor, said: "As the police continue to pose a danger to those suffering from mental ill health, it is saddening that the CPS has failed to bring charges that would help to bring about change and accountability."

A CPS spokesperson said: "A full review of the evidence, including new material provided by the IPCC, was undertaken by a specialist CPS prosecutor who was not involved in the original decision.

"The review has now concluded and has upheld the original decision not to authorise charges in relation to the death of Mr Rigg, on the basis that the evidential test in the code for crown prosecutors is not met."

The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) said in a statement: "The MPS has been notified by the Crown Prosecution Service that the decision not to prosecute any police officer in connection with the death of Sean Rigg has been reviewed and upheld.

"The MPS has responded to the IPCC about its findings in relation to whether any officer involved has a case to answer for either misconduct or gross misconduct. We await the IPCC's further response and continue to liaise in line with the regulations that govern police conduct matters.

"We will do all we can to progress matters as quickly as possible."