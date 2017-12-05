Image copyright Met Police Image caption Marie Brown and Noel Brown were found dead on 4 December

Police investigating a double murder in south-east London believe one victim had not been seen for several days.

Noel Brown, 69, had a "significant routine" and had not been seen after 30 November, detectives said.

His body, along with that of his 41-year-old daughter Marie Brown, were found at his home in New Butt Lane, Lewisham, on Monday.

The Met Police has stepped up patrols in the area after the murder investigation was launched.

Images of the Mr Brown and his daughter have been released by the Met as it continues an appeal for information.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police say Noel Brown had a "significant routine" in the weeks leading up to his death

Det Ch Insp Simon Harding said: "I would like to hear from anyone who either saw Noel in the week leading up to his death, or who has information concerning anyone who visited him at home.

"Similarly, anyone who can provide information concerning the movements of Marie Brown is asked to call our incident room.

Mr Brown is said to have "frequently used local betting shops".

Detectives believe he may have been involved with "people with whom he didn't normally associate" in the weeks before his death.

A crime scene remains in place at the Lewisham address and no arrests have been made.