Two men charged with terror offences

Image caption Police arrested the two men on 28 November

Two young men are due in court after being charged with terrorism offences.

The Met Police have named the men as Naa'imur Zakariyah Rahman, 20, from north London and Mohammed Aqib Imran, 21, from Birmingham.

The pair were arrested on 28 November by officers from the Met's counter terrorism team.

Both Rahman and Imran have been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 6 December.