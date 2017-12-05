Jamal Mahmoud Pentonville prison death: Men not guilty
5 December 2017
- From the section London
Three prisoners have been found not guilty of killing a fellow inmate in a north London jail after a row over smuggled contraband.
Jamal Mahmoud was fatally stabbed in Pentonville prison in October 2016.
Basana Kimbembi, Robert Butler and Joshua Ratner were found not guilty of murder and manslaughter by an Old Bailey jury.
Kimbembi was found guilty of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Mohammed Ali with intent to commit GBH.