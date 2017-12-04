Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Seven Sisters Road on Sunday evening

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a police car on an emergency call in London.

Officers gave first aid at the scene in Haringey but the man in his 40s was pronounced dead.

The crash occurred at 18:45 GMT on Sunday on Seven Sisters Road close to the junction with Elizabeth Road.

The Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Police Complaints Commission have been informed, the Met Police said.