Police were confronted by a crowd on Kingsland High Street in Dalston

Eight police officers were injured after being confronted by a crowd in Dalston, east London, on Friday evening.

It came after a bus passenger was found not to have a valid ticket by police officers supporting TfL inspectors.

The officers sustained facial injuries including cuts and bruises and two were taken to hospital with concussion.

Two teenage girls and an 18-year-old man were arrested over the incident on Kingsland High Street.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of fare evasion and assault on a police officer.

The man and a 16-year-old girl were held on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

The officers taken to hospital have since been discharged.