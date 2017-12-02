Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency Services were called to Stockwell Road at about 03:00 BST, police said

Five men were hit by a car after an "altercation" between two groups of people in the early hours, police have said.

The occupants of the vehicle argued with a number of people in Stockwell Road, Brixton, shortly before several pedestrians were hit, the Met said.

The injured men, aged between 23 and 42 years, were taken to hospital.

None were in a critical condition, Scotland Yard said, as it appealed for witnesses to come forward.

An abandoned Volkswagen Golf was found near the scene, and a number of occupants made off on foot, police said.

Emergency services were called to Stockwell Road, near the junction of Sidney Street, at 03:00 BST.

Scotland Yard said it is not being treated as terror-related.

No arrests have been made and Stockwell Road remains closed between Brixton and Stockwell.