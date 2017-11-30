Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The man was caught on CCTV video on 22 November

CCTV footage has been released of a man police want to speak to about 25 sexual assaults of women and girls in a year.

The Metropolitan Police believe the offences, which have taken place across five London boroughs, were carried out by the same suspect.

The victims were attacked in daylight, usually during morning and evening rush hours.

The assaults were reported between 16 October last year and 22 November this year.

The force found CCTV footage from the latest attack in which a 15-year-old girl was assaulted in Brockley, south London, just after 08:30 GMT.

It shows the man police would like to speak to as part of their investigation.

He is described as a white man, aged in his 40s, with blue eyes.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Offences have been reported across five London boroughs

The offences were mainly carried out in the Lewisham and Greenwich areas, but police have received reports of similar attacks in Southwark, Bromley and Bexley.

They took place between about 07:00-09:00 GMT and 16:00 18:00 GMT, with young women and girls the victims.

Det Ch Insp Andrew Furphy, leading the investigation, said: "The offences have been traumatic for the victims, who have been young females going about their daily lives".

Officers from the Metropolitan Police have increased patrols in the areas where offences have been reported, and the force said it was working with local schools to reassure pupils and parents.