Image copyright PA Image caption Gary Goldsmith pleaded guilty to one count of assault by beating

The Duchess of Cambridge's uncle has been fined £5,000 for assaulting his wife in a drunken argument.

Gary Goldsmith, 52, knocked Julie-Ann Goldsmith to the ground with a "left hook" outside their home in Wimpole Street, central London.

Goldsmith, described as a "nasty drunk" at Westminster Magistrates' Court, hit his wife after a row in a taxi.

He was also given a community order after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

'Panic attacks'

The couple had been returning from a charity event in the early hours of 13 October when they began to argue.

Sentencing Goldsmith, Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot said: "Both had been drinking and the taxi driver listened as you argued. Your wife accused you of taking drugs and leaving her alone for most of the evening.

"You called her a nothing and whore."

Previously, prosecutor Kate Shilton told the court Mrs Goldsmith was knocked to the ground after her husband threw what was described by their taxi driver, Daniel Shepherd, as a "left hook".

In a victim impact statement, Mrs Goldsmith said she had been left feeling "extremely anxious and very stressed, and suffering panic attacks".

Jane Humphryes QC, defending Goldsmith, said her client had been on a "charity diet" in the lead up to the fundraising event,

This had involved "limited food and no alcohol", she said, meaning his tolerance to drink consumed at the party may have been lessened.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Goldsmith attended Pippa Middleton's wedding in May

Ms Humphryes said: "He is deeply ashamed and concerned about not only his behaviour but also the implications of the adverse publicity for everyone concerned."

Goldsmith is the younger brother of the Duchess of Cambridge's mother, Carole Middleton, and attended the weddings of both Kate and her sister Pippa.

Goldsmith was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 20 sessions of a rehabilitation order requirement.

He was also fined £5,000 and ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge, and £85 towards prosecution costs.