A Heathrow security worker has been charged with conspiring to import drugs after cocaine with a street value of £700,000 was seized.

Farhan Iqbal, 30, was arrested alongside Colombian national, Camilo Alec Pulido Suarez, 37, in a toilet at Terminal 5 on Thursday.

Both were charged with conspiracy to import cocaine and appeared earlier at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court.

They were remanded in custody along with two other Colombian nationals.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said Wilmer Salazar-Duarte, 43, was separately arrested in the arrivals area of the airport, while 46-year-old Alexander Salazar-Duarte, was arrested after a search at an address in east London. They too face charges of conspiracy to import cocaine.

All four are due to appear at Blackfriars Crown Court on December 22.

The NCA said about seven kilograms of cocaine were seized, said to have a value of about £250,000 but could fetch more than £700,000 if cut and sold on the street.