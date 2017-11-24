Sally Anne Bowman killer Mark Dixie jailed for more attacks
- 24 November 2017
- From the section London
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The murderer of model Sally Anne Bowman has been given two further life sentences for two more sex attacks.
Mark Dixie, now 47, was jailed for at least 34 years in 2008 for repeatedly stabbing 18-year-old Miss Bowman, before raping her as she lay dead or dying in south London in 2005.
The former pub chef confessed to detectives in 2015 he was responsible for more attacks.
This included the rape of a woman when he was 16 years old.