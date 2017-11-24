Image copyright PA Image caption Eighteen-year-old Sally Anne Bowman was murdered in south London in 2005

The murderer of model Sally Anne Bowman has been given two further life sentences for two more sex attacks.

Mark Dixie, now 47, was jailed for at least 34 years in 2008 for repeatedly stabbing 18-year-old Miss Bowman, before raping her as she lay dead or dying in south London in 2005.

The former pub chef confessed to detectives in 2015 he was responsible for more attacks.

This included the rape of a woman when he was 16 years old.