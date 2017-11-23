Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jan Pearce said she had "no life" after her son was murdered for his watch

Londoners may be "at real risk" while robbers who stabbed a man to death for his watch remain at large, officers have warned.

Danny Pearce, 31, died when he was repeatedly stabbed by two men who demanded his Rolex watch as he left a bar in Greenwich on 15 July.

His mother Jan said the killing had "ruined" his family.

Det Insp Jo Sidaway said the attack "appears to have been random and based on the fact Danny was wearing a Rolex".

She added: "If these offenders can target Danny at random then the general public are at real risk."

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Danny Pearce died of multiple stabs wounds, a post-mortem examination found

Two men have previously been arrested and bailed over the killing.

Ms Pearce said: "I can't move forward. My life stopped when Danny died. He was my baby.

"Why do they go about carrying knives and guns? They knew they were going to do that, and they've just ruined all of our lives.

"I want the animals who did this - the scum - to be locked up for a very long time because I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy."

Image caption "The general public are at real risk," Det Insp Jo Sidaway said.

The attack took place as Mr Pearce left a jazz bar at about 00:15 BST that night with his girlfriend and some friends.

Two men riding on a moped pulled up towards him and demanded his watch, police said.

When Mr Pearce refused, one of the moped riders stabbed him repeatedly.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption The Met Police have released CCTV images of the two men they want to trace

The pair ripped the Rolex off Mr Pearce's wrist during the attack in King William Walk. The suspects then ran off in the direction of Nevada Street.

The second suspect produced a handgun and began shooting towards Mr Pearce as he tried to flee the scene.

Ms Sidaway urged anyone with "specific knowledge about the offenders to come forward and tell us what they know".