Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The woman collapsed after being hit at the toy parade on London's Regent Street

A woman was punched at the Hamleys Christmas Toy Parade while children were "shoved" in "chaotic" crowds.

Police have appealed for information after the woman, in her 50s, was taken to hospital after collapsing outside the toy shop in London on Sunday.

Thousands of fans had gathered in Regent Street to see characters such as Ben 10, Peppa Pig and Scooby Doo.

Hamleys apologised for having to cancel sections of the event due to the "unprecedented" crowds.

The toymaker said the annual, free event - in its third year - is the biggest toy parade in London.

'Misbehaving adults'

Parents have taken to Hamleys' Facebook page to ask the store to consider ticketing the event in future years to avoid overcrowding.

Leanne Lloyd said: "We were caught in a crowd crush. My children were crying at lack of respect from adults and being shoved and elbowed."

Jodie Eastment added: "As much as I agree there should have been more crowd control it is also up to the 'adults' to behave.

"Everyone just kept pushing."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The toymaker said the annual, free event is the biggest toy parade in London

While Kovila Maze said: "It was chaotic - no crowd management."

A spokesman for Hamleys said cancelling parts of the event helped to "ease crowd flow".

No arrests have been made.