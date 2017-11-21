Image copyright Rupert Barnes Image caption The fire damaged part of the first, second and third floors of the building

A woman has died in a fire at a block of flats in north London.

About 60 firefighters tackled the blaze that broke out in the early hours of Tuesday at the four-storey building in Daleham Garden, Hampstead.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said about 20 people fled the building before crews arrived but one woman who was rescued died at the scene.

The cause of the fire, which took about three hours to get under control, is under investigation.

Image copyright LFB Image caption The fire took about three hours to get under control

Crews in eight fire engines, along with an aerial appliance, attended the scene after the alarm was raised just before 02:00 GMT.

LFB said fire had damaged part of the first, second and third floors of the building.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as there are a number of road closures.