Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Macmillan Cancer Support found 40% of cancer patients from the most deprived areas of London believed they were given enough support during their cancer treatment

Cancer patients in London's most deprived areas are experiencing worse care than the rest of the country, a new report has found.

Macmillan Cancer Support found less than half of patients from the most deprived areas believed they had enough support during their cancer treatment.

Black, Asian, and minority ethnic (BAME) Londoners also reported worse care than white patients.

NHS England said: "The majority of people have good experiences."

It added: "Certain communities in London do not fare as well as the national or London average for patient experience or cancer outcomes."

Comparisons

Most and least deprived areas:

Londoners living in deprived areas rated their care and support 8.47 out of 10, compared to 8.73 in more affluent areas

Londoners from the most deprived areas reported worse cancer patient experience on almost 90% of the questions

60% of cancer patients from deprived areas felt they were not given enough care and support from health or social services - 11.8% less than the least deprived areas

BAME and white patients:

Patients of black, Asian or mixed ethnic backgrounds reported worse cancer patient experience on 87% of the questions

64.1% of patients from mixed ethnic backgrounds said test results were not explained to them in a way they understood, compared to 78% of white respondents

54.3% of patients from mixed ethnic backgrounds reported they were told about the side effects of treatment - 12.3% less than white patients

Findings based on analysis of the 2016 National Cancer Patient Experience Survey by Macmillan.

Almost 33,000 people are diagnosed with cancer in London every year.

People living in areas of higher deprivation are more likely to get some types of cancer and have worse survival rates for many types of cancer, according to Macmillan.

By 2030 it is estimated that 347,000 people in London will be living with cancer.

Image caption Black, Asian and minority ethnic cancer sufferers almost uniformly reported worse treatment in nearly all areas of care and support.

Macmillan has launched the London Cancer Community, a network of Londoners affected by cancer, to bolster support in the capital.

Chris Parker, engagement and volunteering manager for Macmillan in London, said: "This report calls on all of us to spend more time listening to people affected by cancer.

"Only by truly listening to our community can we find meaningful ways to bridge the gaps in equality."