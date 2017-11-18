Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found dead in a house on Hill Road, Muswell Hill

The death of a woman who was found in a house in north London is being treated as suspicious, police have said.

The woman, who is believed to be aged in her 50s, was discovered inside the property on Hill Road in Muswell Hill on Thursday evening.

Scotland Yard said they had visited the address after concerns were raised about the woman's wellbeing.

A post-mortem examination will take place later and no arrests have been made, police said.