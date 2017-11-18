Probe after woman found dead in Muswell Hill house
- 18 November 2017
- From the section London
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The death of a woman who was found in a house in north London is being treated as suspicious, police have said.
The woman, who is believed to be aged in her 50s, was discovered inside the property on Hill Road in Muswell Hill on Thursday evening.
Scotland Yard said they had visited the address after concerns were raised about the woman's wellbeing.
A post-mortem examination will take place later and no arrests have been made, police said.