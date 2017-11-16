Image copyright Dan Booth Image caption The blaze at the four-storey block in Clerkenwell Road broke out shortly before 17:30 GMT

A fire has broken out at an office block that was having work carried out in central London.

The blaze at the four-storey block in Clerkenwell Road broke out shortly before 17:30 GMT.

Eyewitnesses described how a crowd gathered to watch the fire and how they could feel the heat of the flames from the ground.

London Fire Brigade said it was believed the building had been empty and no-one was injured.

Six fire crews are working to control the blaze, which had spread to three-quarters of the roof.

Dan Waters, a courier who had been cycling past at the time, said he could feel the heat from the fire in the street below.

The 21-year-old said: "I got there to a bit of commotion and one firefighter was there on his own, staring up at the flames.

"You could see silhouettes of the others above him."

Image copyright Dan Waters Image caption Eyewitnesses said they could feel the heat of the flames from the ground

"The air was hot. We were really close, 15m from the front of the building."

Witness Rianna Croxford added: "A vast crowd had gathered. The flames flared and started to fall from the sky.

"It spread very quickly and seemed to be growing.

"The area was [then] completely blocked off and as I left I could see firefighters arrive to try and control it."

A spokesman for the Met Police said they were "assisting LFB with crowd control".