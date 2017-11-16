Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said it was a "really important step in the right direction"

Sadiq Khan says a new deal to improve healthcare in the capital will help London become "the world's healthiest city".

London's health and care services will be devolved to the Mayor of London and London's councils.

The NHS is being encouraged to sell buildings and surplus land in London which could be used to develop more housing.

Money would be reinvested to build new hospitals and GP surgeries.

The Mayor of London said it would encourage the healthcare organisations to work better together - around issues including payments and workforce.

Mr Khan said: "[The deal is] a really important step in the right direction in our journey to becoming the world's healthiest city.

"It is vital London has the powers to plan and coordinate health services."

'Poor condition'

According to City Hall, the NHS is one of the largest owners of land in London - with an estimated value of more than £11bn.

And some of these NHS buildings, including GP surgeries clinics, are in a "poor condition".

The deal was signed off by Mr Khan, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, London Councils and NHS leaders.

Mr Hunt said it would put Londoners "in the driving seat" over the healthcare they received.

"Londoners will have more of say on how their healthcare needs are met now and in the future."