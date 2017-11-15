Image copyright Met Police Image caption Scott Kouebitra was a part-time student and worked as a recruitment consultant

A man and a teenager have been jailed for killing a student and attacking his two friends in a night of Halloween violence in south London.

Scotty Kouebitra, 22, suffered knife wounds to the neck and chest when he was set upon in a park in Croydon on 31 October 2016.

Jahliel Rose, 21, and Jack Harvey, 17, had previously been found guilty at the Old Bailey of murder and two counts of wounding with intent.

Two others were cleared of all counts.

Harvey, of Wallington, Surrey, - who Judge Sarah Munro QC ruled could be named following his conviction - was sent to jail for 19 years and Rose, of no fixed abode, received a life sentence with a minimum of 25 years.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jack Harvey, of Wallington, Surrey, was sentenced to 19 years behind bars

Mr Kouebitra had been setting off fireworks in King George's Park in Croydon with friends when he was attacked by a group of up to eight men armed with knives, baseball bats and a screwdriver.

In CCTV footage shown to the jury, Mr Kouebitra could be seen backing away from a person wearing a hoodie, who lunged at him with a large knife.

The part-time student, from Sutton, south London, suffered fatal knife wounds to his neck and chest as well as an injury to his arm.

The two friends he was with, Keith Hawker and Adil Jamal Abdilahi, were also stabbed during the attack which took no more than a couple of minutes.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jahliel Rose, of no fixed abode, received a life sentence with a minimum of 25 years

One of the attackers, who were wearing masks and balaclavas, shouted "let's shank [stab] him", the court was told.

Mr Abdilahi, who needed 50 stitches after he was knifed in the stomach, said he saw Mr Kouebitra being kicked, punched and hit with a metal pole.

Det Ch Insp Sam Price said the victims "were not involved with gangs" and prosecutor Louis Mably QC told the jury they were "simply in the wrong place at the wrong time".

'Trick or treating'

The jury heard Harvey was subject to a tagged curfew at the time of the murder having admitted being part of a plot to steal mopeds.

The sensor on the tag revealed he did not return home until after the murder and blood found on his clothes placed him close to Mr Kouebitra when he was stabbed.

Giving evidence, he claimed he had been dealing drugs in the park at the time.

Rose, who declined to give evidence, had initially claimed he was out trick or treating but later abandoned the story.

The pair were also found guilty of wounding Mr Hawker, 28, and Mr Abdilahi, 23, with intent.

Two other men, Aaron Jackson, 26, of South Norwood, and Marcus Asemota, 23, of Bromley, were cleared of all charges.