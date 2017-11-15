A 14-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of a terror offence has been released on bail.

The teenager was held at an address in south London on suspicion of assisting a person to carry out an act of terrorism.

Scotland Yard said the girl had been detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act by the Met's counter terrorism command.

The girl was released on Tuesday night, pending further inquiries

She is due to return to a London police station in December, the force said.