Girl, 14, arrested in south London over terror offence

  • 14 November 2017
  • From the section London

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of a terror offence.

The teenager was held at an address in south London on suspicion of assisting a person to carry out an act of terrorism.

Scotland Yard said she had been detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE) by the Met's counter terrorism command.

The girl is in custody at a south London police station as inquiries continue, the force said.

