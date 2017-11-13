Image copyright BTP Image caption Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to

A suitcase containing £1m of gems has been stolen from a train luggage rack.

A jewellery dealer boarded the train at London's Euston station and realised his bag was missing when the train pulled into Rugby in Warwickshire.

Police believe his large black case, which had more than 40 gems - including rubies, emeralds and sapphires - was taken before the train left Euston last Wednesday.

Image copyright BTP Image caption There were more than 40 gems inside the case, including this one

The dealer boarded the 19:03 Euston service at about 18:30. He was travelling to Birmingham New Street.

Det Sgt Nick Thompson, from British Transport Police, said: "I would like to speak to the man in the CCTV images about this extremely high value luggage theft.

"I'd also like to hear from anyone who was on board the train or at Euston station on Wednesday evening, who may have seen a man acting suspiciously."