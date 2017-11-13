From the section

Image caption The Apple store on Regent Street was fully operational later on Monday morning

A security guard at a central London Apple store was threatened with a hammer as he tried to stop a gang of raiders on mopeds.

Ten suspects on five mopeds smashed their way into the Regent Street shop at 00:45 GMT and escaped with iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches.

Two iPhone Xs were later recovered near Kings Cross.

The flagship store was fully operational with no visible damage later on Monday morning.

Apple declined to comment.

The attack comes as offences involving scooters and mopeds rocket in London.

Last month, a moped gang that robbed more than 100 people, including former Chancellor George Osborne, was jailed.

Anyone with information about the latest raid is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police.