Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Andre Phoenix (left) had been accused of helping Arthur Collins (right) with an attack at the Mangle E8 nightclub in Dalston

A man has been found not guilty of carrying out an acid attack with another man in a packed London club.

Andre Phoenix had been accused of taking part in the attack with Arthur Collins in the Mangle E8 nightclub in Dalston on 17 April.

Mr Phoenix, 21, of Clyde Road, Tottenham, was acquitted of four counts of grievous bodily harm and two of actual bodily harm.

The jury are still considering the charges against 25-year-old Mr Collins.

The ex-boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann is charged with five counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, and nine counts of actual bodily harm against 14 people.

Image copyright @PhieMcKenzie Image caption Several people were injured when acid was thrown in the Mangle E8 nightclub

Several people suffered burns when a corrosive substance was sprayed at a crowd in the busy east London venue.

CCTV shown at Wood Green Crown Court appeared to show Mr Phoenix holding Mr Collins' arms as he sprayed liquid at revellers.

However, Mr Phoenix told the jury he had no idea anybody was carrying acid and he had only been trying to stop a row between Mr Collins and another man.

Mr Collins, 25, of Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, has admitted throwing the substance but said he thought it was a date rape drug.