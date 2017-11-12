Image copyright John Salmon Image caption The man was found injured in High Road, Ilford in east London

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was beaten to death by attackers thought to be wielding baseball bats.

The man was found injured in High Road, Ilford, east London, in the early hours of Sunday morning after being beaten by a group of men, the Metropolitan Police said.

The man was taken by ambulance to an east London hospital but was pronounced dead at about 04:30 GMT.

No arrests have been made.

Police said they are keeping an open mind regarding a motive.

The Met added that inquiries are under way to identify the man and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

Local road closures have been put in place and buses have been re-routed.

Police have appealed for witnesses.