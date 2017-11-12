Image copyright Jonas family Image caption Michael Jonas died of stab wounds to the chest after he was attacked in Penge, south east London

Two more teenagers have been charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in a park.

Michael Jonas was fatally attacked in Betts Park, Penge, south-east London on 2 November.

The Met Police said a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy had been charged and will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Two other teenagers, aged 17 and 16, have already appeared in court in connection with the stabbing.

The Met said it was called to reports of an attack at the park at around 19:20 GMT and found Michael with multiple stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene just under an hour later.

A post-mortem examination at the Princess Royal University Hospital confirmed the cause of death as stab wounds to the chest and haemorrhage.

Michael was the 16th teenager to be stabbed to death in the capital this year.