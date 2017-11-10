Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Blenheim Road in Wimbledon on Friday morning

The father of a seven-year-old girl who was strangled with a dressing gown cord has been charged with her murder.

Robert Peters, 55, is accused of attacking Sophia at their family home near Wimbledon last Friday.

Sophia was rushed to St George's Hospital in Tooting and placed on a life support machine but later died.

Mr Peters spoke only to confirm his name when he appeared at the Old Bailey. He was remanded in custody until 26 January.

He runs an antiques firm in Kensington, west London, specialising in oriental ceramics and artworks.