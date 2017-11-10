Image copyright Reuters/Hannah McKay Image caption Cressida Dick said many young offenders "don't see imprisonment as particularly likely or a threat"

Young offenders should face harsher prison sentences to break the cycle of crime, Britain's most senior police officer has said.

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said a core group of repeat offenders were carrying out offences with "relative impunity".

She warned teenagers were not being deterred from crime because they didn't believe they were likely to be jailed.

The Howard League for Penal Reform said it was "troubled" by her proposals.

In a speech to the group, Ms Dick argued some young offenders were "simply not fearful of how the state will respond to their actions".

'Real deterrents'

She highlighted the case of a 16-year-old from south London who had not served any jail time despite committing 42 violent offences in less than three years.

Prison could provide a "better chance of reforming" serial young offenders, Ms Dick argued.

"Current approaches aren't working,"

"We need to give more real deterrents and we need to use the opportunity that imprisonment could give to better ensure that children don't reoffend," she said.

Image copyright Katie Collins/PA Wire Image caption Cases involving knife injuries in London have risen in the last year

Ms Dick also highlighted a disparity between race and violence.

This year, she said, 24 teenagers have been murdered in London - 21 were black and three were of Asian descent.

Howard League campaign director Andrew Neilson said: "There is no evidence more prison will actually work."

"Huge strides have been made to keep children out of the criminal justice system where possible and we mustn't endanger that progress," he said.

The Chief Inspector of Prisons recently found no youth custody centre in the UK could be considered safe.