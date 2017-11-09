From the section

Image caption Reker Ahmed suffered a bleed on his brain, a fractured eye socket and fractured spine

Three men have been convicted for their part in a violent brawl that left a student with a fractured spine and a bleed on the brain.

Reker Ahmed, 17, also suffered facial fractures when he was attacked in Croydon, south London, on 31 March.

George Walder, 23, Lliam Neylon, 19, and Kurt Killick, 18, all of Croydon, were each convicted of two counts of violent disorder.

Three other defendants were acquitted at the trial at Croydon Crown Court.

The six people on trial: