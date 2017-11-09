Reker Ahmed: Three guilty over student street attack
Three men have been convicted for their part in a violent brawl that left a student with a fractured spine and a bleed on the brain.
Reker Ahmed, 17, also suffered facial fractures when he was attacked in Croydon, south London, on 31 March.
George Walder, 23, Lliam Neylon, 19, and Kurt Killick, 18, all of Croydon, were each convicted of two counts of violent disorder.
Three other defendants were acquitted at the trial at Croydon Crown Court.
The six people on trial:
- George Walder, 23, of Myrtle Road, was found guilty of two counts of violent disorder
- Lliam Neylon, 19, of Ferris Avenue, was found guilty of two counts of violent disorder
- Daryl Davis, 21, of Laurel Crescent, was cleared of two counts of violent disorder
- Danyelle Davis, 24, of Laurel Crescent, was cleared of two counts of violent disorder
- Kurt Killick, 18, of Courtwood Lane, was found guilty of two counts of violent disorder. He was also cleared of one count of grievous bodily harm with intent
- Kyran Evans, 23, of Shrublands Avenue, was cleared of two counts of violent disorder