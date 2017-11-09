London

Croydon Halloween murder: Two guilty of student murder

  • 9 November 2017
Scott Kouebitra Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Scott Kouebitra was a part-time student and worked as a recruitment consultant

A man and a teenager have been found guilty of killing a student and attacking his two friends in a night of Halloween violence in south London.

Scotty Kouebitra, 22, suffered knife wounds to the neck and chest when he was set upon in a park in Croydon on 31 October 2016.

Jahliel Rose, 21, and a 17-year-old boy were found guilty of murder and two counts of wounding with intent.

Two others were cleared of all counts at the trial at the Old Bailey.

