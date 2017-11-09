Image caption Police say they believe they know the victim's identity

A 21-year-old man has been stabbed to death in east London.

The victim was found injured in Pier Road, North Woolwich at about 20:10 GMT on Wednesday.

He was treated by London Ambulance Service paramedics and taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Met Police said a murder investigation had been launched and asked for anyone with information to contact the force.

A spokesperson said officers believe they know the identity of the man, but are awaiting formal identification.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.