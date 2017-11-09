Murder probe after man stabbed to death in east London
A 21-year-old man has been stabbed to death in east London.
The victim was found injured in Pier Road, North Woolwich at about 20:10 GMT on Wednesday.
He was treated by London Ambulance Service paramedics and taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The Met Police said a murder investigation had been launched and asked for anyone with information to contact the force.
A spokesperson said officers believe they know the identity of the man, but are awaiting formal identification.
His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.