Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Blenheim Road in Wimbledon on Friday morning

A seven-year-old girl who died in hospital after an attack can now be identified as the daughter of the man charged over it.

Sophia Peters was found with serious injuries in a property in Wimbledon on Friday morning, but died on Saturday.

Her father, Robert Peters, 55, of Blenheim Road, Raynes Park, is charged with her attempted murder.

A court order put in place preventing the victim from being identified was overturned on Wednesday.

The order was put in place while the girl was fighting for her life in hospital.

It was later overturned at the Old Bailey by Judge Mark Lucraft QC.

It is believed Mr Peters runs an antiques firm with his brother in Kensington, west London, specialising in oriental ceramics and artworks.

Mr Peters is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.