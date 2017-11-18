King's Cross fire: Survivors' tales 30 years on

Image copyright LFB

On the 30th anniversary of a fire on the Underground which killed 31 people, survivors remember how the horror unfolded.

On 18 November 1987 Daemonn Brody was on his way to see the Regent Street Christmas lights.

He had moved to London five days earlier to start a new job.

But as the young, self-described "computer geek" waited for a Victoria Line train at King's Cross station, he realised people were being evacuated.

Smoking had been banned in all subsurface stations since a fire at Oxford Circus in 1984.

But passengers often lit cigarettes on escalators on their way out.

A match discarded by one such passenger is thought to be what caused a small fire beneath escalator four, coming up from the Piccadilly Line platforms, at around 19:30 GMT.

Image copyright Getty Image caption The ticket hall was completely destroyed by the 600C (1,112F) inferno

The blaze was fuelled by grease and dust which had accumulated inside the escalators.

It spread until smoke began to spew from under the steps and out into the main concourse.

Mr Brody went back into the ticket hall from the evacuated platform via another escalator.

"There were a lot of people running about, and there was definitely commotion," he said.

"A police officer was shouting, 'Get out, get out'. It was really turning panicky."

Quarter of an hour after the first reports of flames, and just three minutes after Stewart Button and his colleagues arrived in the first fire engine, a fireball ripped through the ticket hall.

Mr Button said: "You heard a dull 'woomph' sound and when I turned around, you could see a thick black wall of smoke."

The flashover - a sudden, rapid spread of fire, caused by smoke or fumes igniting - destroyed everything in its path, gutting the ticket hall and escalators.

Image copyright LFB Image caption The fire is thought to have been caused by a discarded match which fell beneath Escalator Four

It hit Mr Brody's back as he walked across the ticket hall and he immediately knew he was on fire.

"I hit the deck," he said.

"Dropping to the floor was a mix of instincts and just not being able to stand up as the ticket hall filled with smoke."

Mr Brody crawled along the floor, unable to breathe as the intensely hot air burned his throat.

He remembers worrying that no one would recognise his body if he was killed.

"I was upset - I knew I was dying and that nobody would know I was down there," he recalled.

Mr Brody somehow found his way to the steps at the bottom of the south side of the exit to Euston Road.

From there he was helped to safety by members of the public.

They threw water on his burns as he screamed in pain and stared at the skin that was hanging off his hands.

He said: "I could hardly walk and was screaming in pain very, very loudly.

"I had no idea what was going on, I just wanted to be knocked out."

Sophie Tarassenko was in the area meeting a friend when she saw the fire engines.

She had no idea her 25-year-old brother Ivan - whom she describes as a "laid back, happy go lucky chap" - was inside.

He had been on his way to Notting Hill for a band rehearsal when he was killed by the inferno.

"You cry a lot, for a long time," Ms Tarassenko said:

"It's a shocking thing and every time something like that happens - whether it's Grenfell, or a terrorist incident - you think of all the people who are getting that news."

More than 150 firefighters spent the hours following the flashover risking their own lives in the intense heat.

They helped trapped and injured people reach paramedics on the street above.

They had to resort to spraying each other with water to keep cool as the heat reached temperatures up to 600C (1,112F).

"The problem we faced was that the St Pancras entrance seemed to be directly fed up from the Piccadilly Line escalators," Mr Button said.

"So as the trains were moving through, pushing the air up through that main concourse area, the heat was intensified."

"When a train started passing through, all you could do was lay flat on the floor, cover your ears, and just hang on and wait for it to pass."

Image caption Daemonn Brody said he would spend the anniversary at home

Station Officer Townsley died after being caught up in the flashover.

When Mr Button and others found him in the tunnel they carried him out of the ticket hall and paramedics tried to resuscitate him on the street above.

Mr Button said: "Although it was devastating it didn't really hit you then.

"He was in good hands with the LAS at the top and there was still screaming down below so back in again we went."

But he has since felt deeply affected by the loss of Officer Townsley, who was found next to an injured passenger.

He said: "As a fireman you are very often going out and you deal with those people that are casualties and you do it professionally, and you don't know those people.

"This was different because it was one of your own, one of your brothers."

Sir Desmond Fennell's report into the fire said all the evidence suggested Station Officer Townsley "was overcome by smoke and fumes while trying to help the burned passenger… a heroic act."

King's Cross fire: As it happened

Image copyright Getty Image caption Signs at the station were covered with soot after the blaze

16:00 to 18:30 - As usual for one of the busiest stations in the capital, around 100,000 people pass safely through the station

c.19:29 - First reports of a small fire and smoke on Escalator Four

19:36 - London Fire Brigade despatches crews from three fire stations

c.19:39 - Police officers start evacuating people

c.19:42 - Police tell booking office staff to leave, and they do so around a minute later

In the confusion no one alerted those in the bureau de change or public lavatories

19:42 First firefighting crew arrives, led by Station Officer Colin Townsley

19:43 Officer Townsley goes to look at the fire before returning to the ticket hall

19:45 The flashover rips up the top of the escalator and through the ticket hall. The precise time can be documented because the severe heat melted the wiring of the digital clock at the top of the escalators

c.19:59 First ambulance arrives

20:16 London Ambulance Service declares major accident to alert hospitals

21:48 Fire brought under control

Source: Public inquiry into the fire, published in 1988

The 1987 blaze and the subsequent public inquiry triggered huge changes for both firefighting and London Underground's safety procedures.

A smoking ban was enforced, wooden escalators were removed, staff were trained in rigorous fire safety plans, and, more recently, communications between Underground staff and emergency services has been greatly improved.

Firefighters' equipment and uniforms have also undergone drastic changes.

Uniform worn by firefighters at King's Cross included yellow plastic leggings which melted under intense heat and red rubber gloves which gave limited movement.

Image caption Sophie Tarassenko says London Underground was slow to improve after the fire

Today, their clothing is made of the lightest, most protective materials possible, London Fire Brigade said.

Ms Tarassenko finds solace in the improvements, even though they took some time to be implemented.

She said: "[London Underground] were slow [to make improvements] in the late eighties, early nineties, but I feel far more confident than I used to in the Underground."

Despite being happy with the transport network now, Ms Tarassenko said she had to fight many "needless battles" to get to the truth of what happened to her brother.

Speaking more broadly of inquiries into other disasters such Hillsborough and Grenfell, she added: "These deaths are senseless and you want something good to come out."

The money and resources poured into improving London Underground since 1987 means it is now considered one of the safest metro systems in the world, according to one of its top bosses.

Managing director Mark Wild added: "There isn't a month goes by in my job that we don't reference the King's Cross fire.

"It had such a phenomenal and beneficial effect on the organisation - so out of a desperate tragedy, good things have actually come."

Survivors and victims' families will attend memorial events this weekend.

But Mr Brody plans to spend Saturday at home with friends.

He said he has always felt awkward and uncomfortable at anniversary events because others there have lost loved ones.

"I'm 50 years old but I still struggle as if I was 20 - that guilt of being a survivor."