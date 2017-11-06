Image copyright Met Police Image caption The Old Bailey heard Elijah Dornelly was attacked as he walked along Walthamstow High Street

A 17-year-old boy was "ambushed" and fatally stabbed in the gut as he walked down the street, a court has heard.

Elijah Dornelly was attacked in Walthamstow High Street, east London, on 7 May, and managed to stumble into a shisha cafe.

The wound left some of his intestines exposed, the Old Bailey heard.

Ezra Abeka-Soares, of Southall, and Morgan Mockford, of Walthamstow, both 18, deny murder. Mr Abeka-Soares also denies possessing a knife.

Prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC said the victim and his friend were "ambushed" by the defendants "both of whom were armed with knives".

"Elijah Dornelly's friend managed to escape and run away, but Elijah Dornelly was not so fortunate.

"Whilst he managed to dodge the first blow from Ezra Abeka-Soares, he was unable to avoid a lunge from Morgan Mockford who stabbed him, once, to the gut.

"The knife entered his belly and cut the aorta, the main artery in the body, causing massive and fatal blood loss."

The court heard Mr Dornelly ran to the Arabian Nights cafe, where he collapsed. He died the next day.

Mr Rees said both defendants accepted being present but deny acting together to murder the victim.

The trial continues.