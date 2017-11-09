Image caption Forensic teams carried out investigations in Walthamstow

An appeal to help the victim of an acid attack has raised more than £10,000.

The 32-year-old food delivery driver was assaulted in east London on 2 November by two men who tried to steal his moped.

It was feared he might be left blind in both his eyes, but it his now hoped his sight can be saved.

Two teenagers who were arrested in connection with his assault have been released under investigation.

Najma Bhatti, 43, of Walthamstow, set up the fundraising page on Saturday with an initial target of £5,000.

Since then, donations have gone up to £10,854 with one single contribution of over £3,000.

Image caption The attack happened in Walpole Road, Walthamstow

Ms Bhatti praised people's generosity and told the BBC: "I, like everyone in the area, have been really shocked by this attack and just felt compelled to do something.

"He is so young and it seemed like such a vicious attack.

"I know the money can't take away happened to him, but if there's any way to take the pressure off him and his family, that's something."

'Heart just sinks'

Philip Herlihy, who lives near Walpole Road in Walthamstow where the attack happened, donated £50.

He said: "We had kebabs delivered by him recently. He seemed cheerful, nice and friendly.

"You hear about these things going on in London, but when it's this close to home your heart just sinks.

"This attack made me feel sick to my stomach - filled with a mixture of anger, sorrow, dismay and frustration."

Image caption Two teenagers were arrested over the attack

The victim, who was put in an induced coma having suffered injuries to his throat, face and oesophagus, remains in hospital.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "The victim's eye injuries may not be as serious as first feared, but we await the results of further tests and treatment."