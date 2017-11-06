Image copyright PA Image caption According to South Western Railway, the rear axel of the last carriage derailed

A train has derailed near Wimbledon station in south-west London, South Western Railway has said.

Nine fire engines are at the scene of the derailment, according to the London Fire Brigade.

The train was the 04:54 from Basingstoke, and the rear axle of the last coach of the 12-carriage train derailed at low speed coming out of Wimbledon station.

There are no reports of injuries to passengers.

The rail line into London is now open and trains can now run, but will be delayed for the rest of the day.