Image caption A delivery driver was attacked in Walthamstow by two males who were trying to steal his moped

A second teenager has been arrested over an acid attack that left a delivery driver critically injured.

The 32-year-old could lose his sight following the assault in Walthamstow, east London, on Thursday evening.

A 16-year-old was arrested on Saturday night on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. A 14-year-old held on Friday has been released under investigation.

In another attack in Tottenham on Thursday, a second delivery driver had a corrosive substance thrown at him.

Police "strongly suspect" the attacks are linked, the BBC's home affairs correspondent Danny Shaw said.

He added that the victim in the first attack - who was injured as two males tried to steal his moped - had injuries to his throat, face, oesophagus and eyes and had been in an induced coma.

Image caption The first attack happened in Walpole Road, Walthamstow

Police said the suspects demanded he hand over his keys, and when he refused a struggle followed.

"This attack has left a man fighting for his life and with terrible eye injuries," Det Ch Insp Gordon Henderson said.

"This was an innocent man going about his work as a delivery driver, who may never see again."

Image caption Forensic teams carried out investigations in Walthamstow

In the second attack, two males approached a delivery driver on Yarmouth Crescent in Tottenham, north London, in a bid to steal his moped.

He was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.