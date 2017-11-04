Image caption Police were called to Blenheim Road in Wimbledon

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a seven-year-old girl.

Police said emergency services were called to Blenheim Road in Wimbledon, south-west London, on Friday morning where they found the child.

She was taken to hospital, where her condition is said to be life-threatening.

The 55-year-old suspect, who is known to the victim, is due at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court later.