A man has been charged with attempted murder after a Tube passenger was hit by a train during rush-hour.

Alan Alencar was detained after a man, aged in his 50s, was injured at Bayswater Underground station, in central London.

The victim was hit by the train at about 17:00 GMT on Thursday, British Transport Police said.

Mr Alencar, of Northcote Street, Edinburgh, is due before Westminster magistrates later.

Police said the victim, who was taken to hospital, did not suffer life-threatening injuries.